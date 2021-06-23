Primary Day Mixed for Incumbents in Chautauqua County

Primary Day was a mixed bag for incumbents in several races in Chautauqua County.

Carroll Town Supervisor Russell Payne was the only incumbent to win their primary, defeating Laura Smith by a vote of 191 to 110 for the Republican line. Payne will still face Smith in November as she has the Working Families Party line.

County Legislator Bill Ward lost his Republican primary for District 18 to Martin Proctor in a vote of 105 to 285. Ward remains on the ballot with the Democrat and Working Families lines with Proctor also having the Conservative line. Ward issued a statement saying, “Despite significant party committee interference, a healthy number of primary voters still support our campaign. While we didn’t get over the top, It’s clear that folks want to keep a legislator in office who works for all the people in District 18 and Chautauqua County.”

In Fredonia, Legislator Christine Starks lost the District 4 Democratic Primary against Susan Parker by a vote of 151 to 35. Christine Starks has the Working Families Party line and will still face Parker in November.

In the City of Dunkirk, Ward 1 Representative Don Williams also lost his Democratic primary against Natalie Luczkowiak by a vote of 427 to 266. Both will face off again in November as Williams has a third party line.

For all Primary results, visit www.votechautauqua.com.