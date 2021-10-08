Proposed 2022 Budget for Jamestown Includes No Tax Increase, Flat Tax Levy, New Jobs, 44 Capital Projects

Mayor Eddie Sundquist‘s proposed 2022 Executive Budget for the City of Jamestown features no tax increase, 7 new positions, and the funding of 44 capital projects. The tax levy is $23.69 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which is the same as 2020.

The $38.93 million spending plan increases appropriations by $3.37 million. Sundquist said property tax valuations are projected to grow by 4% next year following a 2.8% growth this year, 1.9% in 2020, and a point-6-percent increase in 2019.

Expenditures in the budget continue to be driven by Health Insurance, but the budgeted amount is down $210-thousand dollars from last year following new contracts with the Police union.

Under revenues, Sundquist said sales tax have come in at record levels with a 13.5% increase projected for 2021. The amount budgeted in the 2022 plan is 3%. Sundquist said sales tax revenues from cannabis sales are not included in the budget proposal but are estimated to bring in $700-thousand to $1 million dollars.

The executive budget also includes $1 million in additional state aid. This money is contingent on the State Legislature approving that as part of the state budget by April of next year. Sundquist said he’s been informed that this is likely the last year the city will receive this additional aid.

Sundquist said the $28 million in American Rescue Plan movies plays a key role in the budget, with $5 million in Lost Revenue Recovery funds being used for proposed items.

Capital expenditures that are budgeted with the ARP monies for Parks include a dog park at Bergman Park, disc golf course at Allen Park, a new playground at Nordstrom Park, plus the return of the summer playground program, festivals, as well as sport rec leagues.

Public Works projects include the addition of a Salt Brining De-icing System which is expected to bring a 10% savings, or $50,000, to the road salt budget. Four dump trucks-plow trucks also will be replaced.

Police will purchase a new police car for the first time in 10 years and also have new portable radios funded. Under Fire, firehouse improvements and renovations are included.

The new positions being funded using ARP monies include a new building maintenance mechanic, an assistant Public Works Director, three Parks Laborer positions, an Information Technology Systems Analyst, and reinstates the Ombudsman position combined with Director of Human Resources, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Jamestown City Council will begin reviewing the budget on October 18th and is required to adopt a final spending plan by the end of November.

The budget summary and full budget packet can be found on the city’s website at jamestownny.gov/budget.