Proposed 2024 Jamestown Budget Includes No Tax Increase, 1.29% Increase in Tax Levy

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist‘s proposed 2024 city budget includes no tax increase, two new Parks jobs, and a 1.29% increase in the tax levy.

The $40.15 million spending plan increases appropriations by $1.68 million. Sundquist said property tax valuations are projected to grow by 22.1% next year following a 6% growth this year, 4% in 2022, and 2.8% in 2021.

Under expenditures, Sundquist said that none of the nearly $8 million fund balance has been used in the proposed budget. He said there have been decreases in debt service payments and expenses have been kept below the rate of inflation at 3.3%.

Under revenues, a 4% increase in sales tax revenue for a total of $8.96 million has been budgeted along with state aid projected to increase slightly from $7.35 million to $7.57 million. The proposed 2024 budget calls for $16.38 million to be raised through real property taxes, which represents an increase from 2023 of $208,000 or 1.29%.

Sunquist is proposing funding several new programs including $500,000 for demolitions to be done in house; $200,000 for a new sidewalk repair fund; and $75,000 for a storm sewer repair fund. He said these programs would be funded with monies from the general fund.

The proposed budget also includes the hiring of two additional Parks laborers. There are currently 15 laborers in the Parks Department.

Under capital projects, Sundquist is proposing purchasing four new police vehicles, continued maintenance to Jamestown Fire Department facilities, and new equipment for the Public Works and Parks Departments.

Jamestown City Council will begin reviewing the budget on October 16th and is required to adopt a final spending plan by December 1.

The budget summary and full budget packet can be found on the city’s website at jamestownny.gov/budget.