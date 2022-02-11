Proposed New Small Business Assistance Programs Presented to City Council

Jamestown City Council has heard an initial proposal on a several new Small Business Assistance programs that would be funded using American Rescue Plan monies.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk outlined the programs at Monday’s work session that included allocating $1.5 million for building and property infrastructure improvements, “And this will assist businesses with building and property repairs that will directly impact operations by creating space or improving infrastructure to increase production, and by funding extraordinarily expensive structural repairs, all of which supports opportunities for long-term growth and job creation.”

She said funding could be applied to roof repairs, elevator repairs, drainage solutions, and other repairs deemed necessary to support day to day operations.

Surdyk said the second program allocates $1.5 million for equipment and machine upgrades, “Whether it’s to help diversify their product offerings or replace old machinery that has broken down or is on its last legs. We also recommended $1.5 million for this program.”

The third program for information technology upgrades would be funded at $750,000. The fourth program, Surdyk said, would be a sales, marketing and brand awareness program funded at $500,000, “This would assist with building capacity in sales, marketing and brand awareness by providing funding for marketing consultants, marketing campaigns, providing funding to return sales teams to pre-pandemic levels and/or build capacity within sales.”

Council Member at Large Kim Ecklund expressed concern that the amounts for each category wouldn’t be enough, “I guess the impact we’re trying to make, I get what you’re saying, but I think we might be shooting ourselves in the foot cause we’re only going to help one company or two companies or whatever and it’s not what’s intended with ARPA funding. So I do have some concerns. I know the cost of new equipment. I know the cost of new software. New technology is not cheap.”

Surdyk said the programs can be set up to fund just a percentage of purchases or projects. She requested City Council members submit feedback that’s comprehensive so that the programs can be developed to represent what they’re willing to support.