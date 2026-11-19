A proposed spa destination in Mayville has been approved a $150,000 loan.

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board approved the 10 year loan with 4% interest to Sunnyside Ventures 716 LLC during its November 17 meeting.

The loan supports the development of Paradiso Spa & Suites, a new wellness and hospitality destination located at 11 and 31 South Erie Street.

The $1.58 million project will transform the properties into an integrated wellness campus featuring luxury accommodations, spa services, fitness facilities, and healthy dining options. The development is expected to create 15 to 20 full-time equivalent jobs.

The project is being developed by Marc and Amy Martis and Jacob and Hana Muller, who plan to create a destination that serves both visitors and residents. The campus will feature a boutique luxury spa offering massages, facials, and other wellness treatments; five modern guest suites; a fitness facility offering equipment, group classes, and recovery amenities; and a smoothie and wellness bar called Fuel at Paradiso. Amy and Marc Martis also own Lake Life Cafe in Bemus Point and Lake Life Kitchen in Lakewood.

The CCIDA loan will support the purchase of furniture, fixtures, machinery, and equipment, as well as provide working capital needed to complete the project. Additional financing includes private investment, commercial lending, and proposed grant funding.

The project builds on Chautauqua County’s tourism and hospitality economy while introducing new wellness experiences and amenities to the Mayville community. The fitness facility is expected to be completed this month, while the owners are targeting the July 4, 2027, holiday weekend for the opening of the boutique hotel and spa.