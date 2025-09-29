Public Asked For Comment On Whether To Allow Cannabis Dispensaries In Celoron

The Celoron Village Board will have a public meeting tonight about whether to allow cannabis dispensaries in the village.

Board members are seeking input from residents on a proposal to opt-in to the sale of cannabis in the Village. The meeting also will have discussion on what type of businesses residents would like to see in the re-development of the former Chautauqua Lake Auto property on Boulevard Avenue.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Center located at 47 Dunham Avenue.