Public Defender Ned Barone Receives Statewide Honor

Chautauqua County Chief Public Defender Ned Barone has been recognized with a statewide honor.

Barone has received the Wilfred R. O’Connor Award which honors the sustained commitment to client-centered representation of the poor and maintains the legacy of Wilfred R. O’Connor.

Barone has been working as a Public Defender in Chautauqua County for nearly 12 years. Before joining county government, Barone operated N.L. Barone Law Offices. He received his Associates Degree from Jamestown Community College, a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science and Government from the University at Buffalo and a Ph.D. of Law Degree from the University of Toledo.

Wilfred R. O’Connor was a founding member of the Defenders Association and its president from 1978 to 1989. His beliefs were that every defendant, regardless of race, color, creed, or economic status, deserves a day in court and zealous client-centered representation.