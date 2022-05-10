WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Public Hearing on Jamestown Public Schools Budget Tonight

The public will have a chance to learn more about and make comments on proposed 2022-23 Jamestown City School District Budget tonight.

The hearing on the $93.8 million budget as well as propositions on the ballot will take place at 6:00 p.m. in the Jamestown High School Auditorium.

The community can also access the Budget Book at www.jpsny.org/budget, at the Prendergast Library, or at 197 Martin Road during regular business hours.

Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, May 17 from noon to 9:00 p.m. to vote on the budget, its propositions, as well as for school board members up for re-election.

