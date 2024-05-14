Public Hearing on Jamestown Schools’ 2024-25 Budget Tonight

WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Public Schools will hold a public hearing on its proposed 2024-25 budget tonight.

The hearing on the proposed $104.5 million spending plan will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Persell Middle School.

The budget includes a 0% increase to the tax levy as well as the creation of a $5 million dollar capital reserve fund that will help the district plan for future capital projects.

Polls will be open for voters from noon to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at Jefferson and Washington Middle Schools; and Lincoln Elementary School.

For more information, visit jpsny.org/budget.

