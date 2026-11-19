A public hearing on the proposed 2027 City of Jamestown Budget is set for this evening.

The hearing on the $47.3 million budget will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall.

The Budget and Capital Improvement Program is available for the public to review at the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall, at the James Prendergast Library, and on the city’s website at www.jamestownny.gov/budget.

Mayor Kim Ecklund’s proposed budget would increase taxes by 7.39%.

Council must vote by December 1 on the budget or the Mayor’s budget goes into effect.

The public hearing is open for public comment and it also will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.