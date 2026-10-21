Public Invited To DRI Project Presentations On Oct. 27

The public is invited to hear presentations on proposed projects seeking Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding.

The second public workshop for Jamestown’s DRI will take place 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 27 at the Robert H. Jackson Center.

The workshop will begin with a brief overview of the DRI process and instructions for the event, followed by brief presentations from project sponsors on each of their projects. Only projects received during the Open Call for Projects currently being considered for funding will be presented. The workshop will also include an open house with display boards summarizing each project. Project sponsors will be available to answer questions about their proposed projects.

Beginning the day of the workshop, a Project Feedback Form will be available online at www.JamestownDRI.com and in hard copy with drop-boxes for submission at locations around the city including City Hall and the Prendergast Library. Members of the public are encouraged to use the form to provide feedback on each project.

Public feedback will help the Local Planning Committee determine which projects will be recommended for a DRI grant. New York State will make final funding decisions sometime in mid-2027.