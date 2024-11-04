Puddles Pity Party Coming To The Reg on November 8

America’s Got Talent performer Puddles Pity Party will be performing in concert at The Reg this month.

Puddles Pity Party – the 7-foot sad clown whose golden voice has been compared to rock legends like Tom Jones and Freddie Mercury – will perform live onstage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 8 at the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts.

He has amassed over 900,000 YouTube subscribers and performed sold out shows all over the globe including The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts, London’s Soho Theatre, and a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Puddles just wrapped a summer tour with Primus and Coheed + Cambria, enjoying stage time with Primus singing surprise covers of Ronnie James Dio’s “Holy Diver” and Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song”. Earlier in 2024, Puddles sang with Maynard James Keenan on the Sessanta tour and was a featured performer at the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival.

He also recorded with Postmodern Jukebox. Puddles was a quarter finalist on Season 12 of America’s Got Talent and appeared on the 2020 season of AGT The Champions.

Reserved and V.I.P. Meet & Greet tickets to Puddles Pity Party in Concert are on sale now at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts box office: in-person (116. E. 3rd St. in Jamestown) or by phone (716.484.7070) Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 until 5 p.m. and one hour before movies and events. Tickets are also on sale 24/7 at reglenna.com, ending 2 hours before the November 8 performance.