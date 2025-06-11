Quality Of Life Ticketing Program Underway In Jamestown

A Quality of Life Ticketing program is now underway in the City of Jamestown.

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk gave the update to the City Council Housing Committee Monday night on the program that was created as part of an ordinance update in August 2023.

Surdyk said Housing Code Enforcement Officers, as of Monday, are now ticketing residents directly for quality of life issues, “These will be for animal waste and feces; exterior junk and debris; high grass, weeds, overgrowth, plant overgrowth, dangerous trees, unauthorized motor vehicles.. so that’s unregistered vehicles, parking in the front yard, that kind of thing; and prohibited burns.”

Surdyk said the goal of the ticketing is to get residents to fix the issue, “If you don’t, you will be fined. So, just like a parking ticket there is a fine associated with it. Now, if you remediate the problem within the first five days, we will dismiss the ticket. All is good. You don’t have to pay the fine. There is an opportunity for violators to plea. So, they can plead guilty or not guilty. In that case, they are requesting a hearing and then that will be brought into court.”

Most first time offense fines are $100 with high grass being a $50 fine. If residents who are fined do not rectify the issue within 15 days, the fine would be doubled.

For more information about the Quality of Life Ticketing program, contact the Department of Development at (716) 483-7541