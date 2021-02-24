Quattrone Announces Completion of Draft Police Reform Plan, Seeking Public Comment

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone announced this week that his office’s draft Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan will be available on the web for public comment, and that he will be hosting streaming sessions on the plan over the next month. Comments should be directed to the Sheriff’s Office by March 10, 2021.

“Many of the elements in the plan were already underway, or existing policies, of the Sheriff’s Office, but the process has given us an opportunity for introspection and review and helped connect to concerned community members who bring important voices to the table,” said Sheriff Quattrone. “Over the past several months, we distributed written surveys and reached out to many diverse stakeholders to develop the draft plan, including law enforcement and human services agencies, and held two county-wide community meetings and numerous one-on-one discussions with community leaders.”

Given the limitations on in-person meetings during the COVID 19 pandemic, Sheriff Quattrone is making the draft plan available on the office’s website, Sheriff.us, and will be providing copies to local libraries on CD’s. Additionally, the live internet sessions where he will present the draft plan and take public comment, will also be recorded and available for later viewing.

“There will be five different opportunities to join us on Facebook Live sessions so we can reach the maximum number of county residents who have an interest. Individuals interested in learning more about the plan and make comments can log on to Facebook.com/chautcosheriff on the following dates and times: March 2 at 1 pm; March 4 at 6:30 pm; March 9 am; March 12 at 6:30 pm; and March 13 at 1:30 pm,” Quattrone added.

Written comments can be submitted by email to quattrone@sheriff.us, or mailed or hand-delivered to the Office of the Sheriff at 15 East Chautauqua Street, Mayville, NY 14757.

Executive Order 203 of Governor Andrew Cuomo, titled “State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative” required each policing agency across the state to undertake a review and involve community stakeholders in creating a plan to address specific criteria of police services. Each plan must be approved by the local legislative body and then a certification submitted to the State. The County Legislature will review the plan at its March committee and full legislature meetings, and the public can also submit comments at that time.