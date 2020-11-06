Rabies Clinic is Saturday in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – The City of Jamestown and Chautauqua County Department of Health are holding a free rabies immunization clinic for cats, dogs, and domestic ferrets this Saturday, November 7th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The clinic will take place at the Jamestown Parks Department located at 115 Fairmount Avenue.

Participants must pre-register before Saturday for the drive-thru clinic. To pre-register, call the Jamestown City Clerk’s Office at (716) 483-7613 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. this week. You will need to provide your name, address and animal information. Animals must be at least 3 months old to receive their first rabies vaccine shot. You’ll be given an appointment time to arrive at the clinic. If you have them, please bring previous rabies vaccination records to the clinic to receive a 3-year vaccination. Face masks are required at the clinic.

Participants will enter the drive-thru clinic off West Third Street and remain in their vehicles with their pets. Animal handlers will transport pets from the vehicle to the veterinarian for the vaccination. Dogs must be on a lease and small dogs may be in carriers. Cats must be in a container like a carrier or a kennel.

For more information, contact the Jamestown City Clerk’s Office at (716) 483-7613 or the Chautauqua County Department of Health at (716) 753-4567.