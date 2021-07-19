WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Rainfall Totals Nearly Top 5 Inches in Gerry, Over 2 Inches Elsewhere in County Over Weekend

Fairmount Ave. in Lakewood. Photo by Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy

Many areas across Chautauqua County received at least 2 inches of rain this past weekend, with the town of Gerry receiving almost 5 inches.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo released rainfall reports for midnight Saturday, July 17th through midnight today. Gerry received 4.92 inches with one spotter in Jamestown recording 3.42 inches. Falconer 3.14 and Kennedy received 2.88.

A flash flood warning was hoisted several times by the National Weather Service between Friday and Saturday for roads and underpasses covered with water.

Comments

  1. We have too much rain – the West has none. I have believed in global warming for some time but streets in Jamestown flooded? And they are fighting fires in several western states & looking to divert rivers for water supply.

    Reply

