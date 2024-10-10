RAM Clinic Provides Free Medical Services to 249 People

A Remote Area Medical clinic recently held at Jamestown Community College provided free medical care of 249 patients.

The two-day clinic held September 14 and 15 had 409 medical, dental, and vision services with a value over $205,000 were provided at no cost. Some 400 volunteers assisted with the clinic

More than $45,000 was raised to support this clinic and ensure a future RAM in Jamestown. Local sponsors contributed meals, snacks, lodging, advertising, and other supports for clinic operations and its volunteers and patients.

RAM is a non-profit organization in Rockford, Tennessee that operates pop-up medical clinics across the nation. Their free-of-cost clinics deliver dental, vision, and medical services to underserved and uninsured individuals, providing relief and security to countless communities. RAM’s mission is “to prevent pain and alleviate suffering by providing free, quality healthcare to those in need.”

Community partners provided additional services and connected people to continued care. The Resource Center was on site for care coordination and referrals for follow-up services. The Chautauqua County Health Department’s mobile van offered health education and vaccinations. The Cancer Services program provided information and referral opportunities. Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield’s Amerigroup Medicaid Managed Care Plan provided assistance with the Medicaid and NYS Marketplace.

JCC also served as a community host group for RAM clinics in Olean in 2021 and 2023. JCC’s three community host clinics have served more than 900 individuals.

JCC intends to continue as a community host group for RAM clinics in the Southern Tier West region, collaborating with community partners on annual clinics rotating between Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties.

For more information about RAM, visit ramusa.org.