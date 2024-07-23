Randolph Woman Accused Of Stealing Gift Cards From Mail

A Randolph woman is accused of stealing gift cards from the mail.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 45-year old Melissa Olson has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint with theft of mail by officer or employee, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Kruly said Olson was hired by the United States Postal Service in 2020 as a rural carrier associate assigned to the Randolph Post Office. According to the complaint, in May 2023, the USPS Office of Inspector General received information that a $200 Visa gift card was stolen from the mail.

At the time, USPS management believed Olson could be involved in the theft of the card, which was used at retail locations in the Randolph area. A Subsequent investigation alleges that Olson used the gift card to make purchases at the retail locations and also alleges that she stole other gift cards sent through the mail.