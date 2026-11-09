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Randolph Woman Convicted Of Mail Theft

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A Randolph woman has been convicted of mail theft.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 47-year old Melissa Olson was convicted of theft of mail by postal employee and sentenced to serve two years’ probation by U.S. District Judge John Sinatra, Jr.

Olson was hired by the United States Postal Service in 2023 as a rural carrier associate assigned to the Randolph Post Office. Between April and May 2023, Olson opened a stamped, first-class mail envelope for delivery and removed a Visa gift card from the envelope. Olson also admitted that on various dates in 2023, she opened various envelopes and mail that were entrusted to her for delivery, and rifled through the items, delaying their delivery.

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