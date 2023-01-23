Read To Me TCC Receives Donation From Lit Wits Book Club

A local book club has made a donation to The Chautauqua Center to purchase new books for its pediatric patients.

The Lit Wits book club made a financial donation to the Waterfront Foundation to purchase the books for the Read To Me TCC program.

Read to Me TCC was started by The Waterfront Foundation in 2021 to promote reading and allow The Chautauqua Center to provide an extra level of support to pediatric patients.

The connection between reading and health care is not very well known, however the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends providing books to children as an essential aspect of well childcare.

Recent research shows reading failure disproportionately affects children from socially and economically disadvantaged families and contributes to continuing the cycle of poverty.

Children receive one new book at each well visit – which occurs more frequently for younger patients. From age 0 to 5, patients receive a total of ten books. After that, children receive books on an annual basis. The books are available in English and Spanish.

For more information, visit tcchealth.org.