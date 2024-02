A product recall has been placed for the ten-and-a-half ounce Harissa Hummus dip sold at Wegmans.

The recall is due to an incorrect ingredient label that may lead to a potential undeclared sesame allergen.

The product comes in a ten-and-a-half ounce, clear plastic package, with an expiration date of March 19, 2024, and March 23, 2024.

All products can be returned at the Wegmans customer service desk. Anyone who returns the product will be issued a full refund.