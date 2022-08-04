Reconstruction of former Potter’s Terrace Park Underway

Construction is underway at the former Potter’s Terrace Park on East Third Street in downtown Jamestown.

Jamestown Renaissance Corporation Executive Director Frank Besse said Sivac Stone Masonry is working at moving stone and earth on the site, “We have some large, custom, steel-fabricated planters that are being moved and located. And the last couple of pieces are showing up this week to really kind of define the space. And we’re hopefully within three to four weeks left in construction and we’ll have a great public space back in downtown.”

The park, owned by the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation, has been closed since 2019 due to issues with the wood structure that used to cover an 8-foot hole beneath the park. That structure was removed and the hole filled in back in 2021.

Besse said the goal is to create a public space that didn’t need to be programmed with events or activities in order for people to want to use it, “It’s going to be programmed with some benches, other seating, tables, as well as a lot of trees and shrubs kind of greenery there to juxtapose with the downtown and it’s architectural significance there.”

Besse added it will be a great space for people to meet, have lunch, or just sit and read.

Besse said the project is being funded through a grant from the Gebbie Foundation as well as Community Development Block Grant funds from the City of Jamestown. He said it will probably end up costing just over $200,000 once construction is complete.