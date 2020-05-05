Reed Campaign Fundraising Outpaces Mitrano by 4 to 1 Margin

WASHINGTON – With six months to go before the general election in November, the reelection campaign of incumbent Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning, NY-23) holds a large fundraising margin over that of his Democratic challenger.

Reed’s campaign war chest has outpaced that of Democrat Tracy Mitrano’s (Penn Yan) by a margin of $4 to $1.

Recent filings with the Federal Election Commission shows Reed’s campaign raised more than $290,000 during the first three months of 2020. Meanwhile, Mitrano raised just over $141,000 during the same time period.

For the entire 2020 election cycle the disparity is much wider. Reed’s campaign has raised a total of $1.73 million while Mitrano has raised a total of $443,000. Put another way, for every dollar Mitrano’s campaign has brought in, Reed’s campaign has raised $4.

Nearly every dollar raised by Mitrano so far has come from individual donations – which is being reported at over $435,000. Meanwhile, less than half of Reed’s campaign – approximately $732,000 – has come from individual donors. The remaining $1 million comes from contributions from political action committees representing various business interests and political groups.

When it comes to expenses, most of the money for both sides has gone toward general expenses including campaign staff, advertising and marketing. But Reed has also been able to use his campaign funding in other ways as well. That includes a $10,237 payment on Feb. 21 to Trump International Hotel in Washington DC for what was listed as an “event facility/catering” cost. Another $5,985 payment posted on the same date for “Fundraising Event Tickets.”

Reed’s campaign said the Trump Hotel expenditure was for a dinner attended by Western New York campaign donors. The other was a Broadway Direct expenditure for a Broadway fundraising function.

As for how much money the two sides have moving forward, Reed’s campaign is reporting $763,000 in cash on hand at the end of March 2020, while Mitrano has $206,000.

This is the second time the two are squaring off in the election for Congress. In 2018, Reed defeated Mitrano by a margin of 54.2% to 45.8% of the total votes cast.