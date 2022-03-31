‘Refugees, Who Needs Them?’ Presentation To Be Held at Robert H. Jackson Center Thursday

An event titled “Refugees, Who Needs Them?” will be held at the Robert H. Jackson Center Thursday, March 31.

The New Neighbor Coordinating Committee, which came out of the refugee resettlement discussion held in December, announced the event which will discuss the financial, legal, and humanitarian issues involving the resettlement of people forced to leave their home country.

The program will feature Journey’s End Executive Director Karen Scott and other community members. Journey’s End is a Christian community-based organization in Buffalo, New York whose mission is to welcome refugees without regard to ethnic origin or creed and to assist them to become healthy, independent, contributing members of the community.

The panel begins at 5:00 p.m. and is open to the public.