WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Reg Lenna Center For The Arts’ Cash Bash Fundraiser This Thursday

Reg Lenna Center For The Arts’ Cash Bash Fundraiser This Thursday

By Leave a Comment

The Reg Lenna Center for The ArtsCash Bash will take place this Thursday on the Reg Theatre Stage.

Only 300 tickets are being sold for this event that offers the opportunity to win a grand prize of $3,000.

Tickets are $100 and give admittance to two people. There will be eight cash prizes for a total of $7,500. There also will be silent auction baskets valued at more than $5,000.

Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be offered to those who attend. You do not need to be present to win.

Tickets are available on reglenna.com or by calling the box office at 716-484-7070.

All proceeds benefit the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.