Reg Lenna Center For The Arts’ Cash Bash Fundraiser This Thursday

The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts’ Cash Bash will take place this Thursday on the Reg Theatre Stage.

Only 300 tickets are being sold for this event that offers the opportunity to win a grand prize of $3,000.

Tickets are $100 and give admittance to two people. There will be eight cash prizes for a total of $7,500. There also will be silent auction baskets valued at more than $5,000.

Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be offered to those who attend. You do not need to be present to win.

Tickets are available on reglenna.com or by calling the box office at 716-484-7070.

All proceeds benefit the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts.