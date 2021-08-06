Reg Lenna Center For the Arts Receives $235,000 in Shuttered Venue Grants

The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts has received over $235,000 in Shuttered Venue Operators Grant monies to help with income lost during the Pandemic. Executive Director Hillary Meyer said 75% of the grant will go toward staff salaries with the balance going toward utilities and facility maintenance. All funds are to be expended by the end of 2021.

Meyer said these funds, in addition to other national and state-awarded grants as well as local foundational support are assisting in the Reg Lenna theater’s organization, presentations and maintenance. In 2020, the organization experienced more than a 70% loss of revenue due to mandatory closing as a result of the pandemic response.

She added that the Reg Lenna is now able to function at 100% of its capacity for the first time in 17 months.

Local foundational support has resulted in the replacement of the roof over the theater, including the emergency smoke vents located over the stage. Kessel Construction of Bradford, Pennsylvania is executing the project. Local support includes: Hultquist Foundation, Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation, Lenna Foundation, Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, Jessie Smith Darrah Fund, and Gebbie Foundation.