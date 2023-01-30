Reg Lenna Holding Free Event to Kick Off 100th Anniversary of The Palace Theatre

The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is holding a free public event to kick off the Palace Theatre‘s 100th Anniversary this Sunday.

The event at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 5 takes place 100 years to the day of the opening of the Palace Theater.

The Centennial Celebration will feature an address from Executive Director Hillary Meyer, words from special guests from the community, treats for those in attendance and a free screening at 2:30 p.m. of the 2003 comedy film, School of Rock, starring Jack Black.

The Palace Theater opened on February 5, 1923 with a program featuring live music, public officials and a screening of the Lionel Barrymore film, A Face in the Fog. The theater initially operated as a vaudeville house, with Nikitas Dipson purchasing it in 1926, adding more movie showings. It showcased films and live events through 1956. That year saw Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz return to Jamestown to premiere their film Forever Darling at the theater.

After 25 years of showing films exclusively, the Palace had fallen into disrepair. After a noted solo concert by Harry Chapin in 1981, community members began the process of raising funds to restore the theater.

The Palace Civic Center presented live performances for nearly a decade, reopening fully after it was restored in 1990. It was renamed the Reg Lenna Civic Center, honoring Reginald and Elizabeth Lenna – who provided a generous financial gift to complete the renovations. The theater continues to be the focus of programming at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts with over 60 films and 30 live events presented annually.

The Centennial Celebration will kick off a year of anniversary film screenings, live entertainment and the return of the Cash Bash fundraiser. A larger, commemorative event recognizing the Palace will take place this fall.

For more information on the Centennial Celebration and more programs, visit reglenna.com