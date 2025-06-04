Reg Lenna Showing ‘Pride’ Tonight

Pride Month activities continue at the Reg Lenna tonight with the movie, “Pride.”

Pride depicts true events from England in 1984. Margaret Thatcher is in power and the National Union of Mineworkers is on strike, prompting a London-based group of gay and lesbian activists to raise money to support the strikers’ families. Initially rebuffed by the Union, the group identifies a tiny mining village in Wales and sets off to make their donation in person.

The movie is rated R and will be shown at 7:00 p.m. Prior to the show’s start, Jamestown Pride will have a pop-up drag performance in the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts’ lobby along with community resource tables.

Tickets are available online at reglenna.com, by phone at 716.484.7070, or at the door.

For more information about Jamestown Pride events, visit jamestownpride.org.