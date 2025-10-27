Reg Lenna To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts will celebrate the 50th anniversary of cult film, the Rocky Horror Picture Show, with a viewing this Friday, October 31.

In the movie, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O’Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.” The Rocky Horror Picture Show is rated R and is 108 minutes long.

Patrons are encouraged to arrive early for costume contests, an “auction” centered on Rocky Horror first-time-viewers, and a demonstration of the “Time Warp” dance. This year, the showing will feature a full “Shadow Cast” of performers who will be acting out the movie in full costume. Keeping with the tradition of late night showings of the film, the audience can participate throughout the movie, using props and items to interact with what is happening on screen. Several long-time Rocky Horror fans will be planted in the theater, shouting out call-backs during the movie.

Ticket buyers may bring their own props, such as toast, flashlights, little squirt guns and more. Some items like super soaker water guns, bags and boxes of rice; and hot dogs are prohibited. $5 fun packs featuring a small selection of usable props may be purchased before the film begins. Doors open at 9:00 p.m. with the event beginning at 10:00 p.m.

Tickets for The Rocky Horror Picture Show are $15 before fees. The theater and box office at The Reg are located at 116 E. 3rd St. in Jamestown, NY. The box office is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 12 to 5 p.m. and one hour before movies and events.