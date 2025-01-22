Reg Lenna To Hold Memory Cafes For People With Dementia, Memory Issues

The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts will begin holding a Memory Café for people with forgetfulness or other changes in their thinking.

The cafe is also for care partners, family, or friends. Participants will enjoy music performances, crafts, and easy, appropriate activities to spark friendly social interaction. Light refreshments will be provided. All attendees can choose to participate or simply observe.

Memory Cafés will be held on the second Tuesday of each month at 12 p.m. in the 3rd floor Media Arts Studio at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts. Performers for the first Memory Cafés are musicians Gavin Paterniti (Feb. 11) and Bill Ward (March 11.)

Memory Cafés are accepting and welcoming environments to engage people living with any stage of dementia (diagnosed or not) in enjoyable, non-clinical interventions designed to enhance the quality of life for them and their care partners. It is a gathering place offering social support and connection, socialization opportunities, better health, and wellbeing to older adult participants and their care partners in an accessible environment. Occurring in a wide range of settings with a wide range of programming, memory cafés provide essential support to caregivers and their loved ones. Cafés help build social connections and friendships and bring joy, meaning, purpose and belonging to participants.

The program focuses on engagement in activities to improve memory and brain health, keeping older adult attendees mentally and socially active while at the same time providing a positive, supportive, bonding, and rejuvenating experience for caregivers of all ages. Memory cafés also provide caregivers with information, resources, referrals, and a network of support. Memory Cafés are expanding across the United States, mirroring the dramatic increase in Americans who have or are expected to have Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias in the coming years.

Registration is required and can be done by emailing rsvp@reglenna.com or calling The Reg Box Office at (716) 484-7070 with the names and number of attendees. Donations are welcome.

The Memory Café program at The Reg is made possible by Exhale and its funders: Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.