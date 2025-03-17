Registration Open For Third Annual Gardening Symposium

Registration is now open for the Third Annual Gardening Symposium.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s Master Gardener Program is hosting the symposium from 8:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Saturday, May 3, at Jamestown Community College.

Gardening enthusiasts, teachers and nature lovers are all encouraged to participate in this day of learning focused on native herbs and plants, pollinators, habitat protection and the joys of gardening with children.

The symposium will feature two keynote speakers and a panel of teachers who manage successful school garden programs. Both keynote speakers have experience and a passion for gardening which is sure to captivate and motivate all attendees.

Sarah Sorci , of Sweet Flag Herbs , an herbal educator, writer, and therapeutic gardening facilitator will discuss Native Herbs for the Home Garden. Her talk will focus on growing native and perennial herbs and ancestral connections through the plant world.

Sally Cunningham, horticulturist, author, and popular speaker will discuss pollinator plants, habitat protection and healthy soil, plants, and trees.

The workshop will end with a panel of Jamestown Public School teachers who have created and maintained successful school garden programs. In addition to the panel presentation there will be a question-and-answer session about gardening with children.

In addition to the presentations there will be gardening displays, multiple garden-themed door prizes, morning hospitality and plenty of opportunities to network with fellow gardeners.

Early registration is encouraged and interested participants can register online at https://chautauqua.cce.cornell.edu/events/2025/05/03/2025-gardening-symposium, by phone at 716-664-9502 Ext. 203, or stop by CCE Chautauqua. The general workshop fee is $25, but for Master Gardeners from any county, $15. After April 25th, registration for general admission is $30 with $20 for Master Gardeners.