Rental Inspection Ordinance, Food Truck Ordinance Up For Review By Jamestown City Council

Jamestown City Council will begin final review of a rental inspection ordinance as well as review a food truck ordinance at their work session tonight.

The city is proposing a rental inspection ordinance that would require rental inspections for properties with two or more units. These inspections must pass all Jamestown municipal codes, national and state codes. The ordinance is building off a state public health law that’s expected to go into effect in November that will require the inspections of rental properties with two or more units. The state inspections are intended to test for and remove the presence of lead throughout these properties.

The city’s ordinance is intended to correct housing related problems before they reach the stage of condemnation. The first discussion of the ordinance will happen during the Housing Committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Council also will review a request to adopt a food truck ordinance to regulate mobile food vendors in the City of Jamestown.

A Food Truck Pilot was initially approved by City Council in 2020, with then Council-members at large Kim Ecklund and Jeff Russell voting against the resolution.

According to a staff report, the 2024 operating season has seen a rapid surge in interest from potential operators so the Department of Development is recommending a formal ordinance be adopted.

The pilot program has allowed food trucks to operate in the city if they are set up at least 125 feet away from an existing brick-and-mortar restaurant. However, if the vendor is also located in Jamestown, they are allowed to set up immediately outside of their base of operation without having to abide by the 125 ft distancing mandate. All mobile food operations pay for a license to operate ($150 for Jamestown-based vendors and $300 for out-of-city vendors) and also have to follow health and safety guidelines. Once a permit is granted, they would be allowed to operate between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. They can also operate past 8:00 p.m. if part of a special event application or if granted a variance from the city.

The Food Truck Ordinance as well the Rental Inspection Ordinance will be part of the Public Safety Committee discussion at 7:00 p.m.

The Public Safety Committee also will receive an informational report on the Gus Macker 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament which is scheduled for Saturday, August 10 through Sunday, August 11 in Brooklyn Square.

The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.