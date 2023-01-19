Rep. Langworthy Introduces Bill To Eliminate Tax Credits on Wind Turbines in Great Lakes

Congressman Nick Langworthy has introduced legislation that aims to prevent the development of wind turbines in the Great Lakes.

Speaking in Dunkirk, Langworthy said the Lakes Before Turbines Act would strip part of the tax code from 1986 that gives tax credits for wind projects in the Great Lakes, “Any developer who chooses to pursue wind farm production on our beautiful Lake Erie will no longer have access to Federal investment tax credits for those projects. And due to the massive capital that’s necessary to construct these turbines, if developers do not have the Federal tax credits to subsidize it, it would like prove far too costly for them to move forward with any project like this.”

Langworthy said Lake Erie is a gem for the area and the need to protect and restore it is greater than ever, “It’s a resource for fresh drinking water that the entire country envies, the fresh drinking water that we have available to us as a Great Lakes state. It’s a place for many species of birds and fish to call home. It’s a place for sport and recreation. A lot of memories have been made on this lake. It’s a place to watch a beautiful, world class, million dollar sunrise and sunset. But more importantly, though, our local economies depend on this lake.”

When asked what kind of support there might be for the bill, Langworthy said he plans to contact representatives with districts around the Great Lakes to gain their support.