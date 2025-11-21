Rep. Langworthy’s Energy Choice Act Passes Out Of Subcommittee

Congressman Nick Langworthy has announced that his Energy Choice Act has officially passed out of the House Energy Subcommittee.

Langworthy considers this a major victory for New Yorkers and a critical step toward blocking Governor Kathy Hochul’s natural gas ban in homes and businesses across the state.

The Energy Choice Act, if passed, would prohibits state and local governments from banning certain sources of energy. It now heads to the full Energy & Commerce Committee for consideration.

Under the New York State Climate Act, while new construction was required to be completely electric starting January 1st, Governor Hochul delayed implementation of that rule while a lawsuit is proceeding through the State Court of Appeals. Independent analysts have warned that the ban on gas, propane, or other energy sources in new construction could dramatically raise costs for home energy.

The Energy Choice Act has received widespread support from across New York State and the nation with more than 200 local governments passing resolutions in support. The Act also has 124 co-sponsors in the House from dozens of states and garnered endorsements from key industry stakeholders.

The bill is being sponsored in the Senate by U.S. Senator Jim Justice of West Virginia.