Rep. Sempolinski Discusses Education, Child Care at Chamber Event

Congressman Joe Sempolinski answered questions about education, child care, workforce development and more at the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce Congressional breakfast Friday morning.

Sempolinski, addressing a crowd of about 50 people, said he considers the Education and Labor Committee he’s been appointed to one of the most important committees. He also serves on the Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education subcommittee.

On the topic of what the federal government can do to help students who are two to three years behind after the Pandemic, Sempolinski said it’s something all of society needs to on work together, “Whether it’s the federal government setting broad policy. Obviously, much of what happens in education is a state and local issue which is where it should be, frankly, constitutionally. That should be in the province of the state of New York and the other states and, most importantly, with the parents, and with the local officials on the ground. Those are who should be taking the lead on education but it’s something we all need to work on together to make sure we don’t leave behind an entire generation.”

Sempolinski said when it comes to child care, that the federal government should do things within its purview that have a good return on investment, “What we’re talking about here is people trying to do the right thing, right? They’re trying to go work. They’re trying to come into one of your businesses and be a productive employee and maybe what’s holding them back is that they have some sort of childcare issue or other issue at home. All right, maybe that’s something where we can, as the government, as the society, help those folks out because then they’re going to be working. They’re going to be paying taxes. They’re going to be a productive member of society.”

Sempolinski said more emphasis needs to be put on the skilled trades when it comes to addressing workforce development issues, “And I’m not saying four-year college is bad. I went to four-year college. That’s fine if that’s what you have a passion for. But if you’re someone who has a passion for something a little more tangible that’s going to lead directly to a job, then let’s encourage that. Let’s get people the skills they need. And also we need to coordinate between the educational institutions, whether it’s the BOCES programs, or the community college programs, and employers.”

He added there are community colleges working with manufacturers on what skill sets are needed, resulting in students being able to enter the workforce in those kinds of jobs.