Rep. Sempolinski to Hold Town Hall Meetings Across 23rd Congressional District

Representative Joe Sempolinski will be holding town hall meetings in each of the 11 counties of the current 23rd Congressional district.

Sempolinski, in his weekly media call, said the town hall for Chautauqua County will be held at 8:00 a.m., Saturday, November 5th at the town of Carroll Town Hall in the village of Frewsburg.

He said it’s his goal to get to every county before the final session of Congress takes place after elections to hear the thoughts and concerns of the people of the district, “I think it’s always better to make sure the ideas are flowing in that direction as opposed to bad ideas from Washington D.C. being inflicted on the people back home. It’s better to have the wisdom of the people from the district going into Washington D.C. as we’re making policy. So, if you’re going to be a good representative you need to listen to the people. You need to listen to the people you work for.”

Sempolinski said in his talks with people, there’s a feeling that government doesn’t listen to them, “That they feel disconnected from their government. That could be federal, that could be state. And that’s why I’m so committed to accessibility. That’s why I’m so committed to the town hall meeting format. If you come to one of my town hall meetings, you can ask me any questions you want to ask.”

Sempolinski said all town hall meetings will be open to the public.