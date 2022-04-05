Rep. Tom Reed Announces 23rd Congressional District Art Competition

Congressman Tom Reed has announced the kick-off of the annual 23rd Congressional District Art Competition. The contest provides students from across the district the opportunity to showcase their artistic talent to the community and Washington, D.C.

The annual competition is open to all high school students in the 23rd Congressional District. One student will have their original artwork displayed for one year in the United States Capitol and will have the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., for the Exhibition Opening Celebration of their artwork. Five student finalists will have their artwork displayed in Tom Reed’s Washington, D.C. office.

Framed artwork must be submitted to one of Congressman Reed’s district offices with the appropriate documentation by Friday, April 15, 2022. One piece of artwork can be submitted from each high school.

The Student Information and Release Form must be attached to the back of the artwork.

For the documents needed to submit your artwork or to schedule a day and time to drop off the artwork, contact Sharon Murphy at (607) 654-7566.