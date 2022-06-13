Republican, Conservative Parties Endorse Sempolinski in Special Election

The Republican and Conservative parties have both endorsed Joe Sempolinski for the August 23rd Special Election in New York’s 23rd Congressional District.

This election will be to finish the current Congressional term vacated by Tom Reed and will take place in the district as it has been configured for the last 10 years.

The Democratic party has endorsed Max Della Pia to run in the special election.

Whoever is elected will take office almost immediately and serve until January 3, 2023.

Sempolinski first declared his candidacy for Congress last July 2021. He is the current Chairman of the Steuben County Republican Committee. He is also a former senior Congressional staffer. He lives with his wife and daughters in Canisteo.