Democrat Vince DeJoy has lost his Chautauqua County Legislative seat by seven votes.

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections conducted their final scanning of absentee and affidavit ballots Monday morning.

In Legislative District 9, Republican John Vogan increased his lead from 795 votes on election night to 808. DeJoy’s total on election night was 783 votes compared with 801 after absentees. DeJoy had resigned from the legislature in October after moving out of the district, but his name remained on the ballot. Retired County Legislator Chuck Nazzaro is filling that vacant seat for the remainder of this year in that district and had agreed to continue serving in 2027 had DeJoy won.

In Jamestown Legislative District 11, Democrat Bob Whitney will hold onto his seat with a final vote tally against Republican Jeremy Maggio of 848 to 818. On election night, Whitney was leading with 808 to 793 against Maggio.

The Democrat’s number of seats in the County Legislature next year fall to six now with Republicans now having 13.

For more information on election results, visit votechautauqua.com