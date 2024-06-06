Residents Encouraged To Be Aware of Potential Exposure to Rabies From Wildlife

As people spend more time outdoors during the summer months, they’re encouraged to be aware of the risk of potential exposure to rabies from wildlife.

The Chautauqua County Health Department said the most common way people and animals are exposed to the rabies virus is through an infected animal’s saliva. In the event of a possible exposure, seek medical attention and contact the CCHD’s Environmental Health Division to discuss the specific situation.

Only mammals can transmit the rabies virus, so animals like birds, snakes, and fish do not pose a risk for rabies. Rabies is more commonly found in mammals like raccoons, opossum, bats, and fox, however any mammal has the potential to transmit the virus.

The Health Department offers these tips to protect yourself and others from rabies:

– Do not feed wild or stray animals and discourage them from seeking food near your home by keeping garbage cans tightly covered. One of the most common reasons for emergency department visits requiring post exposure treatment is when adults or children attempt to pet or feed unknown cats or other friendly appearing domestic animals.

– Do not approach or handle any unknown wild or domestic animal. If you find an injured animal, or have questions about what to do when you encounter wildlife, visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website at: https://dec.ny.gov/nature/wildlife-health.

– Teach children to never approach any unfamiliar animal, even if the animal appears friendly, and to tell an adult immediately if they are bitten or scratched.

– Wash any animal bites and scratches immediately with soap and water and contact your health care provider immediately. Call the Health Department to evaluate your risk of rabies exposure, including whether rabies post-exposure treatment is recommended.

– Keep your pet’s rabies and distemper vaccinations up-to-date.

Health Department Director of Environmental Health Jessica Wuerstle said, “Vaccinated pets who catch a bat may require a booster shot after exposure, but they will be fine. Pets that haven’t received pre-exposure rabies vaccine are at risk for catching rabies. While vaccination is especially important for pets who spend time outdoors, it is also important for indoor animals because bats tend to find ways into homes.”

Bats are an important part of the natural world and help control insect populations when they are outdoors. Seeing bats outside is common and normal, especially at dusk and through the night.

Avoid contact with bats outside by using screens, tents, or mosquito netting. Keep bats out of homes by sealing small openings and making sure there are well fitting screens on any doors or windows that are left open. If people or pets have had physical contact with a bat, the bat should be captured and may need to be sent for rabies testing.

If you have a bat in your home, avoid physical contact and let the bat escape through an open window or trap it with a container so you can release it outside.

If you are sleeping and wake up to a bat in your home: If there is any chance the bat may have come in contact with you while you were sleeping or with other people in the home who may be sleeping in rooms with open doors, the bat should be captured for possible rabies testing. Testing the bat will help determine if rabies post exposure treatment is necessary.

Professional animal control companies may be able to assist you with bat removal. Health Department staff are not able to assist with capturing bats or other wildlife.

For more information about rabies, visit https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/zoonoses/rabies/

For questions, call the Chautauqua County Health Department at 716-753-4481.