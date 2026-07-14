Residents Invited To Help Identify, Prepare For Climate-Related Risks, Natural Hazards At County Workshop

Residents and stakeholders are being invited to participate in a County workshop to help identify and prepare for climate-related risks and natural hazards.

Chautauqua County is holding the Visioning Workshop from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 16 at the James Prendergast Library in Jamestown.

The Countywide Resiliency Plan (CRP) is a voluntary planning initiative that helps Chautauqua County and its communities identify and prepare for climate-related risks and natural hazards, such as flooding, extreme heat, and severe storms. As part of New York State Department of State‘s Smart Growth Countywide Program, the Plan will assess local vulnerabilities and develop strategies to strengthen the County’s ability to withstand, recover from, and adapt to future natural hazard events. The CRP will establish practical actions to protect critical infrastructure, economic centers, natural resources, and community networks that are essential to maintaining quality of life and supporting recovery after hazard events. Beyond simply restoring what exists today, the Plan aims to help communities “bounce back” from and thrive in the face of increasingly severe climate impacts.

The workshop will begin with a presentation followed by an interactive poster gallery session. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the project team, contribute to the CRP’s vision statement, identify key resiliency challenges and opportunities, and share local knowledge that will help guide future strategies and actions. All are welcome, and attendees may drop in at any time throughout the event.

Residents who are unable to attend the Workshop in Jamestown are encouraged to participate in one of two alternative ways:

1. A satellite viewing location will be set up at the SUNY Fredonia Center for Innovation and Economic Development (214 Central Ave, Dunkirk, NY 14048). Attendees at the satellite location will be able to watch a live broadcast of the workshop and interact with county staff.

2. An online participation option is also available by joining the live Zoom Webinar. Please join online here (preferred): bartonandloguidice.zoom.us/j/81782811252, or call in by phone:

• New York: +1 (646) 518 9805

• Philadelphia: +1 (267) 831 0333

• Webinar ID: 817 8281 1252

• International numbers available: bartonandloguidice.zoom.us/u/kdA9yGsnmz

If you would like more information about this event or to make an accessibility request, please reach out to gdesantis@bartonandloguidice.com.

For more information on the Countywide Resiliency Plan, visit: bandl.mysocialpinpoint.com/resilient-chautauqua-county.