Residents Reminded To Take Precautions Against Mosquito Bites After Horse Tests Positive For West Nile Virus

Following a horse testing positive for West Nile Virus in Chautauqua County, the Chautauqua County Health Department is reminding residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites and protect themselves from potential exposure to mosquito-borne illnesses.

The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) recently announced that an unvaccinated horse located in Chautauqua County near the Cattaraugus County border tested positive for West Nile Virus.

County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Faulk said, “West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis are serious diseases spread to animals and people by a bite from an infected mosquito. Even as cooler temperatures arrive, the risk remains for mosquito-borne illnesses. While there are no vaccines for humans, simple precautions can greatly reduce your exposure.”

West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne virus that can cause flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. While many infected people show no symptoms, about 20% may develop mild illness. In rare cases—particularly in individuals over 50 or with certain medical conditions—it can lead to severe neurological complications like encephalitis or meningitis. Most people recover fully, but serious cases can be fatal.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis is a rare but often deadly illness. Symptoms usually begin four to 10 days after a bite from an infected mosquito and can include sudden high fever, headache, chills, vomiting, and confusion. Severe cases may progress to seizures, coma, or permanent brain damage. Children under 15 and adults over 50 are at the highest risk. There is no specific treatment for EEE.

While there are vaccines available for horses against WNV and EEE, no such vaccines currently exist for humans.

The risk of mosquito-borne illnesses is highest from June through September. Residents are urged to take the following preventive measures, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active:

Use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or other EPA-approved ingredients. Always follow label instructions and assist children with application.

Wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors, especially in wooded or marshy areas.

Eliminate standing water around your home where mosquitoes breed. Mosquitoes only need a half cup of water to establish a breeding pool.

Tips for Reducing Standing Water:

Remove items that collect water such as old tires, buckets, and flowerpots.

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers kept outdoors.

Clean gutters and ensure they drain properly.

Change birdbath water at least twice per week.

Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.

Clean and chlorinate pools, hot tubs, and drain pool covers.

Landscape to prevent water from pooling in your yard.

Cover rain barrels with fine mesh screens to keep mosquitoes out.

More information on WNV and EEE can be found at: