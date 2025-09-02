Residents Warned To Keep Bicycles Inside After Rash Of Thefts

Jamestown Police are encouraging people to store bicycles and eBikes inside after a rash of thefts.

JPD said they’ve received an influx of complaints regarding eBikes and traditional bikes being stolen, with many victims finding that their bike locks have been cut.

Police encourage E-Bike and bicycle owners to bring their bikes inside and not lock them to porches or other fixed objects as the suspects are using bolt cutters to easily cut the bike locks.

Additionally, due to the amount of ebikes in the city, JPD is encouraging people to document their bike’s serial number. They said bikes are often stolen and then painted a different color to avoid detection.