Resolution to Hire More Police & Firefighters On City Council Agenda

Jamestown City Council will review a resolution at its work session to use $3.2 million of American Rescue Plan funds to hire three Jamestown Police officers and four Jamestown firefighters.

The proposed hiring is part of public safety investments announced by administration and members of the City Council Public Safety Committee last week. The three police officers would be part of a Gun Violence Unit and the four firefighters would man a second ambulance to address increased EMS calls.

The total cost to the city through 2026 is estimated to be $3,258,000; which includes health benefits. The figure is based on the assumption that the police officers would be hired June 1 of this year with the firefighters being hired by August 1, 2022.

Comptroller Ryan Thompson will report on first quarter sales tax revenues, which were 10.8% above first quarter receipts for 2021.

The City received $1,826,608 for first quarter of this year, which is 22.5% of the amount budgeted for 2022.

The Public Safety Committee will review special event permit applications for Jamestown Pride Fest scheduled for Saturday, June 11th and for the Yassou Festival on June 17 through 18.

There also will be a discussion on parking ramps. The staff report said the discussion will center on the city’s need of parking control equipment to operate at the Cherry Street and Spring Street parking ramps. The report said the existing equipment is 28 years old and has been very difficult to service and maintain. It further stated that the new equipment should offer a financial payback in reduced staffing and better collection and accountability.

The City Council committee meetings start at 6:45 p.m. with the Housing Committee followed by other committee meetings at 7:00 p.m. The full City Council Work Session begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public and the full work session will be streamed on jamestownny.gov.