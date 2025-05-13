Retool ’25 Conference Keynote Speakers Announced

Keynote Speakers have been announced for the Retool’25 conference in June.

The one-day conference, organized by the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities, is scheduled for June 3 at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel. It will focus on sustainability, energy efficiency and energy innovation for small and medium manufacturers and businesses.

Keynote speakers will include Denise Coogan a retired Environmental Partnership Manager for Subaru of America, Inc. Coogan is known for her work in developing the principles that are the basis of most zero waste programs in existence today. She uses her extensive knowledge of manufacturing facilities to build sustainability programs that reduce the collective environmental footprint, while balancing fiscal responsibility. Coogan has worked recently with the National Park Service in helping that organization with their sustainability efforts.

A second keynote speaker will be D. Evan van Hook, the Chief Sustainability Officer for Viridi Parente, a lithium-ion battery pack manufacturer with a production facility in Buffalo. In his position, van Hook helps customers deploy fail-safe battery storage systems that support corporate goals for resilience, energy transition and decarbonization. Viridi is focused on fail-safe scalable energy storage options. Van Hook formerly was Chief Sustainability Officer at Honeywell International and served as Assistant Commissioner of the Environment for the State of New Jersey.

The conference will feature a number of panels, all focused on opportunities in energy innovation that include new supply chain paths for regional manufacturers; and connections to companies that have tools to aid businesses in reducing their carbon footprint and increasing energy efficiency.

Co-presenting partners for this year’s event include non-profit NextCorps and the Scale for ClimateTech program, which is administered by NextCorps and SecondMuse. These two organizations are helping to scale up manufacturing in New York State, with a focus on commercializing clean technologies and solutions.

The event also will include an extended vendor fair and networking event.

Tickets for Retool’25 are available at: Retool25.eventbrite.com with early bird pricing available through May 14th.

For sponsorship and vendor opportunities, contact BPU Business Coordinator Ellen Ditonto at 716-661-1686 or by email: businessdev@jamestownbpu.com.