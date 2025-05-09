Ribbon Cut at Comedy Center For Comedian Gabriel Iglesias’ Vintage VW Bus

Crowds gathered at the National Comedy Center Thursday for the induction of Comedian Gabriel Iglesias’ vintage VW Bus into the museum.

Iglesias, also known as “Fluffy” by fans, said the Comedy Center doesn’t just have pictures on the wall, “That bus was driven on stage of one of the biggest comedy specials of all time. And that’s not just me trying to boast or whatever. Literally, it was at a baseball stadium in front of 50,000 people and that car was driven on that stage. Millions of people have seen it. So, I thought, ‘Do I just keep it at home and show friends that come over to the house, or put it somewhere people can really appreciate it and an environment that’s around comedy?’ And this place is incredible.”

Iglesias had previously donated in 2023 to the Comedy Center the jersey he wore during that comedy special.

He said he’s working to do an even bigger show than the Dodgers Stadium appearance next year, “So, I’m teaming up with Jo Koy and we’re gonna play So-Fi Stadium. So now we’re going from a baseball stadium and we’re gonna play a football stadium. And, again the question is going to be, ‘Can it be done?’ Well, we’re almost 75% sold on the show and if the show was going to happen tomorrow it would already be a massive show.”

Many people took advantage of the free entry into the National Comedy Center Thursday that included the opportunity to do a free meet and greet with Iglesias.