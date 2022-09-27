WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Ribbon Cut for New Venture Studio in Jamestown

Ribbon Cut for New Venture Studio in Jamestown

By Leave a Comment

Officials gather for ribbon cutting for Ally Co (September 26, 2022)

Elected officials and local organizations helped cut the ribbon on a new venture studio focused on community in Jamestown Monday night.

Ally Co Co-founder Katie Castro said the concept of a venture studio is new to Western New York, “And what a venture studio does, essentially, is it starts start-ups. So we’ve all heard of venture capital firms. The difference here is sweat-equity versus liquid capital. And so our company is starting start-ups and we’re also coming alongside existing organizations to be their innovation change management help.”

Castro said Ally Co will help businesses or non-profits incubate an idea through the process of launching it, “And we do that for a little equity, it’s a sweat for equity model. But our process would help yield best results. In fact, so, start-up studios or venture studios have been found to have seven times better results than a traditional start-up that starts on their own.”

The multi-cultural company currently has seven employees, with half of them being bilingual. Castro said the company primarily operates online with in-person events and retreats available.

Ally Co services include product and program development, marketing, financial management, and corporate social justice.

She added that 15% of Ally Co’s profit will be invested in a fund at the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation to benefit non-profit innovation.

Ally Co can be reached online at allyco.org.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.