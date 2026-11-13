Robert H. Jackson Center Asking ‘Can We Stop Hate’ For ’25 Years Of Asking Questions’ Program

The Robert H. Jackson Center will address antisemitism, racism, and political violence as part of its “25 Years of Asking Questions” event this month.

The program topic will be “Can We Stop Hate?” and feature UCLA Associate Professor of Sociology Aliza Luft from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 16. The program is free and open to the public.

Luft will examine the social and cultural roots of hate, the choices people make when faced with violence and injustice, and the ways communities can respond. Drawing on the history of the Nuremberg Trials and Robert H. Jackson’s pursuit of accountability after the Holocaust, the conversation will consider what the past can teach us about resisting hate and protecting the values of a democratic society today.

Luft is the author of Sacred Betrayal: How the French Catholic Church Broke Its Pledge to Protect Jews during the Holocaust (Harvard University Press, 2026), which traces how French Catholic bishops moved from condemning Nazism to promising Jewish communities a protection they ultimately failed to provide. Her research has appeared in leading academic journals as well as The New York Times, The Washington Post, and the Los Angeles Times. She serves as Interim Director of UCLA’s Bedari Kindness Institute and has worked with organizations including USAID, the United Nations, and Facing History & Ourselves.

The “25 Years of Asking Questions” series continues December 2 with “What Do We Owe Each Other?” More information is available at roberthjackson.org/event/25yaq-stop-hate.

While the program is free and open to the public, participants are asked to register ahead of time here: Register online.