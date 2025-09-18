Robert H. Jackson Center Celebrating Constitution Day Sept. 19

The Robert H. Jackson Center will celebrate Constitution Day this Friday.

The event takes places at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 19 and will feature author Dr. Lindsey Cormack discussing her book, “How To Raise A Citizen.” Cormack is also the Director of the Diplomacy Lab at Stevens Institute of Technology.

Dr. Cormack will explore the evolving nature of civic engagement in the 21st century, the responsibilities of citizenship, and how everyday Americans can influence democratic institutions in meaningful ways.

Drawing from her extensive research on political communication, Congress, and civic education, Dr. Cormack will offer timely insights into how citizens, especially students, families, and educators, can foster a more engaged, informed, and resilient democracy.

The event is free and open to the public. For those unable to attend in person, there is the option to attend virtually by registering here.