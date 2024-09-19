Robert H. Jackson Center Holding Conversation on Jackson Speech – ‘The Federal Prosecutor’

The Robert H. Jackson Center will be holding a conversation on Jackson’s speech “The Federal Prosecutor.”

The free event will take place at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24.

The discussion will be led by Humanities New York Director of Grant-Making Joe Murphy and focus on the role of federal prosecutors and how we perceive their actions.

The event is part of the Humanities Discussion series, “A New Agora for New York: Museums as Spaces for Democracy,” organized by the Museum Association of New York.

While the event is free and open to the public, registration is requested: https://form.jotform.com/242496392971166?blm_aid=615684097&blm_aid=127484929

Center officials are also asking people who plan to attend to review the text of the speech, “The Federal Prosecutor.” The speec can be found at roberthjackson.org and copies will be made available at the event as well.